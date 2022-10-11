45% of residents believe they have it harder than their predecessors

Forty-five percent of medical residents believe that their jobs are harder than those of their predecessors, according to an Oct. 7 report from Medscape based on a survey of 1,376 U.S. medical students.

Only 15 percent of residents believe that their jobs are easier, and 40 percent believe that the difficulty has remained the same.

Additionally, 49 percent of residents say that the U.S. healthcare system's response to COVID-19 has made them worried about healthcare overall.

Thirty-one percent of residents believe that a healthy work-life balance is the greatest challenge of residency, and 76 percent of residents relieve their stress through sleep.

The majority of residents (66 percent) also believe that there is a stigma attached to seeking mental health care and support.