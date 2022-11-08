45 Florida ASCs named the country's best

Forty-five Florida ASCs were named on Newsweek's list of the 510 best ASCs for 2023, making it the state with the third most ASCs on the list, following California and Texas.

Forty-five Florida ASCs named best in the country:

1. Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami)

2. The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)

3. SCA Health-Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery and Laser Center

4. Florida Medical Clinic-North Tampa

5. SCA Health-Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando)

6. HCA Healthcare-Bayside Ambulatory Surgery Center (Miami)

7. HCA Healthcare-Ambulatory Surgery Center Tampa

8. TGH Surgery Center at Morsani (Tampa)

9. Baptist Health South Florida-Endoscopy Center Galloway South (Miami)

10. Mayo Clinic Jacksonville ASC for GI

11. Lakeland Surgical and Diagnostic Center-Griffin Campus

12. SCA Health-Orlando Center for Outpatient Surgery

13. SCA Health-Advent Health Surgery Center Maitland

14. Kendall Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Miami)

15. Advanced Surgery Center of Palm Beach County (Lake Worth)

16. SCA Health-Melbourne Surgery Center

17. USPI-Delray Beach Surgery Center

18. Bayview Surgery Center (Sarasota)

19. HCA Healthcare-Surgery Center at Coral Springs

20. HCA Healthcare-North Florida Surgical Pavilion (Gainesville)

21. USPI-SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo)

22. Intercoastal Medical Group-Ambulatory Surgery Center in Sarasota

23. Florida Medical Clinic-Zephyrhills

24. Baptist Health-Surgery Center at Kendall (Miami)

25. North Pinellas Surgery Center (Dunedin)

26. Surgery Partners-Millenia Surgery Center (Orlando)

27. Central Florida SurgiCenter (Lakeland)

28. Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida-Barkley Surgicenter (Fort Myers)

29. Manatee Surgical Center (Bradenton)

30. Surgery Partners-Medical Village Surgical Center (Tampa)

31. SCA Health-West Coast Endoscopy Center (Clearwater)

32. Memorial Same Day Surgery Center (Pembroke Pines)

33. Baycare-Surgery Center (Trinity)

34. SCA Health-Alliance Surgical Center (Lake Mary)

35. Rand Surgical Pavilion (Deerfield Beach)

36. The Endoscopy Center (Miami)

37. The Palmetto Surgery Center (Hialeah)

38. Eye Surgery Center of North Florida (Jacksonville)

39. HCA Healthcare-Same Day SurgiCenter of Orlando

40. SCA Health-Citrus Surgery Center (Lecanto)

41. Endoscopy Center of Ocala

42. Surgery Partners-Surgery Center Ocala

43. University of Miami-Bascom Palmer Surgery Center in Naples

44. Boynton Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center

45. Holy Cross Health-Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center (Fort Lauderdale)