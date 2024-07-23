4 ways to reduce administrative burdens: AMA

Navigating significant administrative burdens is a chief contributor to burnout among clinicians and other healthcare professionals. However, there are strategies to lower those burdens, according to a July 19 post by the American Medical Association.

The AMA's "Reducing Regulatory Burden Playbook" details four ways practices can lower administrative workloads that are within control of administrators, practice managers and other healthcare executives.

Here is a summary of the four strategies to follow:

1. Identify unnecessary or redundant tasks at an organizational level, such as eliminating repetitive EHR password validation or two-factor authentication on signoffs.

2. Leverage changes made by policymakers to make practices more efficient, such as writing prescriptions for chronic conditions for the maximum length of time to reduce the number of prescription requests received.

3. Explain the financial and productivity benefits of reducing unnecessary policies to company leaders, explaining the amount of money that can be recouped by saving one hour of physician time — approximately $40,000 a year, according to the association.

4. Share successes among team members for ideas that have saved practices time and money, and give credit to those who came up with those ideas.