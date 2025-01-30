4 states changing corporate income tax rates in 2025

On Jan. 1, three U.S. states cut their corporate income tax rates, while one state raised corporate taxes by eliminating its lower income bracket.

These states join nine others that cut income taxes for individuals beginning Jan. 1, according to data from the Tax Foundation.

Nebraska, North Carolina and Pennsylvania saw reductions in their corporate income tax rates on Jan. 1, while Louisiana became the third state to adopt permanent full expensing.

Here are the top marginal rates in 2024 and 2025 for state income taxes:

Louisiana

2024: 3.5% to 7.5%

2025: 5.5%

Nebraska

2024: 6.50%

2025: 6.24%

North Carolina

2024: 2.50%

2025: 2.25%

Pennsylvania

2024: 8.49%

2025: 7.99%