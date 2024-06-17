3 physician specialties seeing massive pay changes

Three specialties saw pay increases or decreases of more than 10% in the last year, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2024.

Medscape surveyed 7,000 physicians across more than 29 specialties regarding their compensation changes, pay satisfaction and financial competition between Oct. 2 and Jan. 16.

Here are the two specialties with year-over-year pay increases of 10% or more:

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: +11%

Neurology: +10%

Below is the specialty that saw a pay decrease of 10% or more: