3 physician group acquisitions shaping the industry

Here are three physician group acquisitions shaping the healthcare industry:

1. ASC operator and physician services company Envision has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, restructuring to deal with $7 billion in outstanding debt. Under the restructuring agreement, AmSurg will buy all ASCs held by Envision for $300 million.

2. UnitedHealth Group's Optum acquired Houston-based multispecialty physician group Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion.

3. ASC chain United Surgical Partners International announced it would acquire more than 90 ASCs from SurgCenter Development for approximately $1.2 billion in November 2021.