3 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

Here are three hospitals and health systems that Becker's has reported on since July 31 that are raising workers' pay:

1. Hartford-based Connecticut Children's said it will raise its minimum wage by $3 to $18 an hour, effective Oct. 6.

2. Members of the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union have approved a new contract with Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center, part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health. According to the union, the contract includes workplace violence prevention language, health and safety provisions, an 18 percent wage increase over four years, and a competitive minimum starting rate.

3. Service Employees International Union Local 521 reached a tentative agreement on a successor contract with Santa Clara County in California. The deal covers county hospital staff and other workers. It includes the largest wage increase in more than two decades — 13 percent over three years — a one-time lump sum payment, as well as equity and realignment payments, the union said.