3 highest-paid physician specialties: 8 comparisons to know

Orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons and cardiologists were named the three highest-paid physician specialists in 2024, according to Medscape.
Here are eight comparisons on orthopedic surgeon, plastic surgeon and cardiologist compensation, respectively, from 2024 from three of Medscape's specialty-specific reports:
Average base salary
Orthopedists: $558,000
Plastic surgeons: $536,000
Cardiologists: $525,000
Pay was a main factor in selecting specialty
Orthopedists: 1%
Plastic surgeons: 5%
Cardiologists: 3%
Percent of specialists who believe physicians are underpaid
Orthopedists: 72%
Plastic surgeons: 75%
Cardiologists: 61%
Percent of specialists who feel fairly paid based on work demands
Orthopedists: 44%
Plastic surgeons: 39%
Cardiologists: 48%
How pay increased/decreased in 2024
Orthopedists: -3%
Plastic surgeons: -13%
Cardiologists: +3%
Percent of specialists who take extra work to boost income
Orthopedists: 49%
Plastic surgeons: 33%
Cardiologists: 37%
How much income is impacted by competing physician practices
Orthopedists: 59%
Plastic surgeons: 69%
Cardiologists: 37%
Are incentive bonuses possible:
Orthopedists: 52%
Plastic surgeons: 53%
Cardiologists: 70%