3 highest-paid physician specialties: 8 comparisons to know

Orthopedic surgeons, plastic surgeons and cardiologists were named the three highest-paid physician specialists in 2024, according to Medscape.

Here are eight comparisons on orthopedic surgeon, plastic surgeon and cardiologist compensation, respectively, from 2024 from three of Medscape's specialty-specific reports:

Average base salary

Orthopedists: $558,000

Plastic surgeons: $536,000

Cardiologists: $525,000

Pay was a main factor in selecting specialty

Orthopedists: 1%

Plastic surgeons: 5%

Cardiologists: 3%

Percent of specialists who believe physicians are underpaid

Orthopedists: 72%

Plastic surgeons: 75%

Cardiologists: 61%

Percent of specialists who feel fairly paid based on work demands

Orthopedists: 44%

Plastic surgeons: 39%

Cardiologists: 48%

How pay increased/decreased in 2024

Orthopedists: -3%

Plastic surgeons: -13%

Cardiologists: +3%

Percent of specialists who take extra work to boost income

Orthopedists: 49%

Plastic surgeons: 33%

Cardiologists: 37%

How much income is impacted by competing physician practices

Orthopedists: 59%

Plastic surgeons: 69%

Cardiologists: 37%

Are incentive bonuses possible:

Orthopedists: 52%

Plastic surgeons: 53%

Cardiologists: 70%