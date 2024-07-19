2 New Jersey residents plead guilty to helping physician distribute opioids 

Two residents in Paterson, N.J., admitted to conspiring with a physician to distribute opioids without a legitimate medical reason.

Jasmine McGregor, 32, and Jhenelle Lewis, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lisa Ferraro, MD, to prescribe oxycodone to people who were not actually Dr. Ferraro’s patients and whom she never examined or questioned, according to a July 18 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Ferraro wrote prescriptions for more than 12,000 oxycodone pills with Ms. McGregor from July 2022 to Oct. 3, 2023 and 9,450 with Ms. Lewis from January 2019 to September 2023.

Both pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly and intentionally conspiring and agreeing with others to distribute oxycodone.