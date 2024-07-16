14 hospital closures so far in 2024

Hospitals in many markets are closing as they face massive financial challenges, including declining reimbursement rates, shifting market demands and rising practice costs.

Hospital closures could lead to rises in volumes in ASCs, a cost-effective site of service for patients and payers.

"ASCs, despite the potential surge of new patients, will be in a good position to serve these patients," Ali Ekbatani, DO, executive vice president and American Group President at North American Partners in Anesthesia, told Becker's. "They will need to build upon operational efficiencies to maintain a high level of patient experience for these new incoming patients."

Here are 14 hospitals that have announced plans to close so far in 2024, as reported by Becker's.

1. Emory Smyrna (Ga.) Hospital, part of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, shared plans to phase out its limited services and close Dec. 29.

2. Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care Women's Hospital closed June 12. It transitioned all services to the new MU Health Care Children's Hospital and Birthing Center May 22.

3. Longview, Texas-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in late June, resulting in the termination of 94 employees.

4. Prairieville (La.) Family Hospital closed April 29 after the Louisiana Department of Health ruled it violated state hospital laws and regulations.

5. Family Hospital at Papillion (Neb.), affiliated with Cedar Park, Texas-based Family Hospital Systems, shut down in March.

6. Stoughton, Mass.-based New England Sinai Hospital, a rehabilitation hospital owned by Steward Health Care, closed at the end of March citing low reimbursement rates.

7. Regional Medical Center Health System ended inpatient services at Anniston, Ala.-based Stringfellow Memorial Hospital.

8. Chippewa Falls, Wis.-based St. Joseph's Hospital was closed by Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System on March 22.

9. HSHS also shuttered its Eau Claire, Wis.-based Sacred Heart Hospital on March 22.

10. Jellico (Tenn.) Regional Hospital closed March 9 and will remain closed until Campbell County can secure another management entity.

11. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health closed its Aspirus Ontonagon (Mich.) Hospital April 20 and turned it into a rural health clinic.

12. Port Arthur-based the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, part of Steward Health Care, closed its Beaumont campus Feb. 2.

13. Kettering (Ohio) Health shuttered its emergency department at Kettering Health Piqua (Ohio) Feb. 1.

14. Family Hospital at Millard in Omaha, Neb., part of Cedar Park, Texas-based Family Hospital Systems, closed its doors in January.