ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 worst states for healthcare affordability, quality

Paige Haeffele -  

West Virginia is the lowest-ranked state for healthcare affordability and quality, according to financial website Bankrate.

Bankrate's study, published July 31, used public and private datasets to rank all 50 states based on metrics including affordability, overall well-being, cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime. 

Here are the 10 states with the worst healthcare costs and quality, starting with the lowest-ranked state:

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi 

3. Indiana

4. Kentucky

5. Alabama

6. Ohio

7. Louisiana

8. South Dakota

9. Oklahoma

10. Tennessee

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast