10 worst states for healthcare affordability, quality

West Virginia is the lowest-ranked state for healthcare affordability and quality, according to financial website Bankrate.

Bankrate's study, published July 31, used public and private datasets to rank all 50 states based on metrics including affordability, overall well-being, cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime.

Here are the 10 states with the worst healthcare costs and quality, starting with the lowest-ranked state:

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Indiana

4. Kentucky

5. Alabama

6. Ohio

7. Louisiana

8. South Dakota

9. Oklahoma

10. Tennessee