10 worst big, small cities to start an ASC

Washington, D.C., is the worst large city to start a business while Daytona Beach, Fla., is the worst small city to start a business, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released April 24, WalletHub determined the best large cities for starting a business. The site compared 100 cities, including Washington D.C., across three dimensions: business environment, access to resources and business costs. WalletHub then evaluated these dimensions using 19 metrics including job growth, labor costs and average growth in the number of small businesses. Read more about the methodology here.

In a report released April 18, WalletHub also determined the best small cities for starting a business. The site compared 1,334 cities across the same three dimensions as the large city data set and evaluated them using 18 similar metrics. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 worst large and small cities to start a business, according to WalletHub:

1. Large city: Washington, D.C.

1. Small city: Daytona Beach, Fla.

2. Large city: Fremont, Calif.

2. Small city: Bradenton, Fla.

3. Large city: Jersey City, N.J.

3. Small city: Nampa, Idaho

4. Large city: New York City

4. Small city: Orem, Utah

5. Large city: Pittsburgh

5. Small city: Spanish Fork, Utah

6. Large city: St. Louis

6. Small city: Pleasant Grove, Utah

7. Large city: Corpus Christi, Texas

7. Small city: Sarasota, Fla.

8. Large city: Cleveland

8. Small city: Bend, Ore.

9. Large city: San Jose, Calif.

9. Small city: Greenville, S.C.

10. Large city: Newark, N.J.

10. Small city: Helena, Mont.