10 states with the most, least student debt

Pennsylvania is the state with the most student debt, while Utah is the state with the least, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released August 2, WalletHub determined the best and worst states for student debt. The site ranked all 50 states and Washington D.C., across two dimensions: student-loan indebtedness and grant and student work opportunities. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 12 metrics, including average student debt, availability of student jobs and grant growth.

Here are the states with the most student debt:

1. Pennsylvania

2. Delaware

3. Mississippi

4. West Virginia

5. South Dakota

6. Ohio

7. New Hampshire

8. South Carolina

9. Georgia

10. New Jersey

Here are the states with the least student debt:

1. Utah

2. Hawaii

3. New Mexico

4. Wyoming

5. California

6. Washington

7. Florida

8. Colorado

9. Nevada

10. Alaska