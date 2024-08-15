10 states with the most, fewest surgical techs

There are 110,320 employed surgical technologists in the U.S., according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
Here are the 10 states with the highest number of surgical techs:
California: 11,100
Texas: 9,460
Florida: 8,430
New York: 5,190
Pennsylvania: 4,380
Ohio: 4,320
Georgia: 3,910
Michigan: 3,790
North Carolina: 3,550
Below are the 10 states with the fewest surgical techs:
Vermont: 80
Wyoming: 190
Rhode Island: 240
Washington, D.C.: 280
Alaska: 290
Hawaii: 320
North Dakota: 330
Delaware: 370
Montana: 400
New Hampshire: 430