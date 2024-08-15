10 states with the most, fewest surgical techs

There are 110,320 employed surgical technologists in the U.S., according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

Here are the 10 states with the highest number of surgical techs:

California: 11,100

Texas: 9,460

Florida: 8,430

New York: 5,190

Pennsylvania: 4,380

Ohio: 4,320

Georgia: 3,910

Michigan: 3,790

North Carolina: 3,550

Below are the 10 states with the fewest surgical techs:

Vermont: 80

Wyoming: 190

Rhode Island: 240

Washington, D.C.: 280

Alaska: 290

Hawaii: 320

North Dakota: 330

Delaware: 370

Montana: 400

New Hampshire: 430







