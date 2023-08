There are 9,334 active ASCs in the U.S., according to a March 27 blog post from Definitive Healthcare.

This information is based on the 2023 Medicare Ambulatory Surgery Center Limited Data Set and proprietary research.

Here are the 10 states with the most ASCs:

1. California: 1,210

2. Florida: 734

3. Texas: 724

4. Georgia: 527

5. Maryland: 439

6. Pennsylvania: 383

7. New York: 355

8. New Jersey: 338

9. Ohio: 311

10. Arizona: 286