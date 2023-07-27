10 states with the lowest job resignation rates

Massachusetts is the state with the lowest job resignation rate, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released July 26, WalletHub determined the states with the highest job resignation rates. The site ranked the states and Washington D.C., by comparing the rate at which people quit their jobs in the latest month and the last 12 months. The data used to create the ranking comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the states with the lowest job resignation rates:

1. Massachusetts

2. New Jersey

3. New York

4. Pennsylvania

5. California

6. Illinois

7. Washington

8. Connecticut

9. District of Columbia

10. Hawaii