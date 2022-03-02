10 states with the fewest specialists per capita

There are more than 1 million physicians in the U.S., according to a January 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation report. Texas, which is predicted to have one of the worst physician shortages by 2030, already ranks in the bottom 10 for specialists per capita.

Here are the 10 states with the fewest specialist physicians per capita:

Location

No. of Specialists

Specialists per 1,000 Residents

1. Idaho

1,441

0.78

2. Wyoming

566

0.98

3. Nevada

3,311

1.07

4. Montana

1,159

1.07

5. South Dakota

971

1.10

6. Alaska

834

1.14

7. Utah

3,969

1.21

8. Mississippi

3,594

1.21

9. North Dakota

957

1.23

10. Texas

36,519

1.25

