ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 states where ASC leaders may struggle to retain staff

Riz Hatton -  

ASC administrators in Kentucky could have trouble retaining staff as the state has the highest job resignation rate in the U.S., according to personal finance website WalletHub.

In a report released March 21, WalletHub ranked the states and Washington D.C., from highest to lowest job resignation rate. The website analyzed each state's job resignation rate for the latest month and for the last 12 months. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states with the highest job resignation rates, according to WalletHub:

1. Kentucky

2. Georgia

3. Montana

4. Alaska

5. South Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Louisiana

8. West Virginia

9. Wyoming

10. Delaware

