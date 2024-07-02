10 states that will pay off medical school debt

The average U.S. medical student leaves college with $206,924 in loan debt, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

In some states, new physicians might be able to take advantage of rural practice programs to help eliminate some or all of that debt, according to Medscape's "Small-Town Solutions" report, published July 2.

Here are 10 state programs that offer loan payment options for medical students:

Delaware will offer students up to $100,000 for working in primary care or mental health full time for two consecutive years in rural or urban underserved parts of the state.

Iowa will offer students up to $200,000 if they commit to practicing in a rural area for five years. Only physicians who graduated from select Iowa medical schools are eligible. They must specialize in family medicine, gynecology, general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, obstetrics, pediatrics or psychiatry.

Kansas will offer primary care students up to $95,000 if they commit to practicing for two years in a rural part of the state.

Kentucky will offer up to $100,000 for physicians who commit to practicing in a primary care setting at an eligible rural site for two years.

Louisiana will offer up to $90,000 for primary care physicians and psychiatrists who make a three-year commitment to practice in a rural part of the state.

Michigan will offer up to $300,000 for primary care and mental health physicians who commit to working in a shortage area for two years.

Nebraska will offer up to $180,000 for primary care and mental health providers who practice in a shortage area for up to three years.

New Hampshire will offer up to $75,000 for physicians, psychiatrists and hospitalists who practice in rural areas for up to five years.

Oklahoma will offer up to $200,000 for primary care physicians who practice in a rural or underserved area for up to four years.

Texas will offer up to $180,000 for primary care physicians who practice in underserved outpatient settings or correctional facilities over four consecutive years.





