10 states that saw a population decline in 2022 compared to number of new ASCs

The state of New York saw the largest decline in population from 2021 to 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Between 2021 and 2022, New York added 13 new ASCs. While a decline in population is often associated with a decline in ASCs, it may be too soon to tell how 2022's population declines will affect ASC construction.

Ten states that saw the largest population decline in 2022, and the change in ASC numbers:

1. New York: -180,341 residents, +13 ASCs

2. California: -113,649 residents, +31 ASCs

3. Illinois: -104,437 residents, +3 ASCs

4. Pennsylvania: -40,051 residents, -3 ASCs

5. Louisiana: -36,857 residents, +3 ASCs

6. Oregon: -16,164 residents, -95 ASCs

7. West Virginia: -10,370 residents, no ASC change

8. Maryland: -9,950 residents, +1 ASC

9. Mississippi: -9,529 residents, -1 ASC

10. Ohio: -8,284 residents, +3 ASCs