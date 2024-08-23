ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 practice culture aspects most important to physicians

Claire Wallace -  

Over half of physicians (54%) believe that a commitment to work-life balance is the most important aspect of workplace culture, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Workplace Culture Report," published Aug. 23. 

An additional 52% of physicians believe that autonomy over patient care is most important. 

Note: Survey respondents could choose up to three answers. Percentages do not add up to 100.  

Ten practice culture aspects most important to physicians: 

1. Commitment to work-life balance: 54% 

2. Physician autonomy over patient care: 52% 

3. Positive atmosphere: 46% 

4. Management treats staff well: 40% 

5. Physicians are consulted on organization and policy decisions: 35% 

6. Teamwork: 34% 

7. Feeling of personal alignment with core organizational values: 14%

8. Physician mentors/leadership programs: 7%

9. Ample promotion opportunities: 7%

10. Access to mental health programs: 2%

