10 New York ASCs with the highest prices above Medicare

Sage Transparency, a healthcare transparency database from the Employee's Forum of Indiana, has named the ASCs charging the highest percent above Medicare payments to commercial insurers in every state based on the facility's Medicare reimbursement rate.

Sage's facility prices include the service fees but does not include physician fees. The rankings are based on data collected from over 2,000 ASCs nationwide.

Ten New York ASCs charging the highest percent above Medicare reimbursement rates:

1. Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

2. East Side Endoscopy (New York City)

3. St. Peter's Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)

4. Hospital for Special Surgery West Side Ambulatory Surgery Center (New York City)

5. Hospital for Special Surgery ASC of Manhattan (New York City)

6. Kips Bay Endoscopy Center (New York City)

7. West Side GI (New York City)

8. Gramercy Park Digestive Disease Center (New York City)

9. Yorkville Endoscopy (New York City)

10. Manhattan Endoscopy Center (New York City)