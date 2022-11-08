10 most common certificate-of-need categories

Thirty-six U.S. states and Washington, D.C., require certificates of need for the approval of new healthcare projects and expenditures.

Definitive Healthcare ranked the 10 most common hospital certificate of need categories between January 2018 and September 2022 and the number of certificate requests:

1. Change in ownership/stock/management: 2,234

2. Hospital/facility renovations: 1,981

3. Certifying new units/services: 1,834

4. Get new equipment/replace equipment: 1,721

5. New hospital/unit construction: 1,606

6. Change in bed status/number/classification: 1,057

7. Certify/change service: 474

8. Hospital/facility relocation: 408

9. Transfer equipment: 75

10. Hospital/facility closure: 41