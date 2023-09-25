10 lowest-paying states for physician assistants

Physician assistants are compensated the least In Arkansas, where they earn an average of $92,689 — $29,263 less than the national average — according to career website ZipRecruiter.
The site compiles salary data, which was updated Sept. 11, from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.
The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $121,952. Physician assistants earn $140,983 per year in New York — 16 percent more than the national average.
Here are the 10 states where physician assistants are paid the least, along with the average annual salary, starting with the lowest-paying state:
1. Arkansas ($92,689)
2. North Carolina ($93,689)
3. Kentucky ($94,242)
4. Idaho ($98,008)
5. Nebraska ($98,153)
6. Louisiana ($99,243)
7. Florida ($100,338)
8. Alabama ($100,445)
9. Texas ($100,940)
10. Missouri ($100,964)