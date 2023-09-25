10 lowest-paying states for physician assistants

Physician assistants are compensated the least In Arkansas, where they earn an average of $92,689 — $29,263 less than the national average — according to career website ZipRecruiter.

The site compiles salary data, which was updated Sept. 11, from both employer job postings and third-party data sources.

The average annual salary for physician assistants in the U.S. is $121,952. Physician assistants earn $140,983 per year in New York — 16 percent more than the national average.

Here are the 10 states where physician assistants are paid the least, along with the average annual salary, starting with the lowest-paying state:

1. Arkansas ($92,689)

2. North Carolina ($93,689)

3. Kentucky ($94,242)

4. Idaho ($98,008)

5. Nebraska ($98,153)

6. Louisiana ($99,243)

7. Florida ($100,338)

8. Alabama ($100,445)

9. Texas ($100,940)

10. Missouri ($100,964)