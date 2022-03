10 largest ASC companies by operating rooms, per Definitive Healthcare

Envision Healthcare has 720 operating rooms, the most of any ASC corporation surveyed by data company Definitive Healthcare, and reports more than $266 million in Medicare charges.

Here are Definitive Healthcare's 10 largest ASC companies by number of operating rooms followed by annual total Medicare charges, gathered in February.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare: 720 operating rooms

$266 million in annual Medicare charges

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Surgery Center Division: 693 operating rooms

$151 million in annual Medicare charges

3. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development: 225 operating rooms

$50 million in annual Medicare charges

4. Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy: 186 operating rooms

$40 million in annual Medicare charges

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant Physician Partners: 145 operating rooms

$40 million in annual Medicare charges

6. Tempe, Ariz.-based American Vision Partners: 73 operating rooms

$21 million in total Medicare charges

7. Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care: 62 operating rooms

$58 million in annual Medicare charges

8. Hanover, Mass.-based Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America: 58 operating rooms

$17 million in annual Medicare charges

9. Mission Viejo, Calif..-based Sovereign Healthcare: 55 operating rooms

$12 million in annual Medicare charges

10. Phoenix.-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center Corporation: 55 operating rooms

$12 million in annual Medicare charges