10 hardest-working states in America

North Dakota is the hardest-working state in the U.S., according to personal finance site WalletHub.
In a report released Aug. 28, WalletHub determined the hardest-working states. The site compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: direct work factors and indirect work factors. Those dimensions were evaluated using 10 metrics, including average workweek hours, employment rate and average commute time.
Here are the 10 hardest-working states in the U.S.:
1. North Dakota
2. Alaska
3. South Dakota
4. Nebraska
5. Wyoming
6. Texas
7. Virginia
8. Colorado
9. Kansas
10. Hawaii