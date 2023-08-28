10 hardest-working states in America

North Dakota is the hardest-working state in the U.S., according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released Aug. 28, WalletHub determined the hardest-working states. The site compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: direct work factors and indirect work factors. Those dimensions were evaluated using 10 metrics, including average workweek hours, employment rate and average commute time.

Here are the 10 hardest-working states in the U.S.:

1. North Dakota

2. Alaska

3. South Dakota

4. Nebraska

5. Wyoming

6. Texas

7. Virginia

8. Colorado

9. Kansas

10. Hawaii