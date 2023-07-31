10 best states for healthcare

Minnesota is the best state for healthcare, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released July 31, WalletHub determined the best and worst states for healthcare. The site ranked the states and Washington D.C., across three dimensions: cost, access and outcomes. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 44 metrics including cost of a medical visit, physicians per capita and life expectancy.

Here are the 10 states with the best healthcare systems, according to WalletHub:

1. Minnesota

2. Iowa

3. Rhode Island

4. North Dakota

5. Utah

6. Colorado

7. Maine

8. Hawaii

9. South Dakota

10. Idaho