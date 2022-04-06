10 best medical schools for surgery

Boston-based Harvard Medical School and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine are tied for the No. 1 medical school for surgeons, according to the U.S. News and World Report list of best medical schools for 2023.

The medical school rankings, released March 28, are based on faculty resources, the academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors.

The top 10 programs for surgery:

1.(tie) Harvard Medical School (Boston)

1.(tie) Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine(Baltimore)

3. Duke University School of Medicine (Durham, N.C.)

4. University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine (Philadelphia)

5. University of California San Francisco School of Medicine

6. University of Michigan Medical School (Ann Arbor)

7. Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York City)

8. Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine

9. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

10. University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine