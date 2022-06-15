10 ASC admins to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

David Grantham, MD, is administrator at Shawnee, Kan.-based KU MedWest ASC, where he has served for more than 19 years, according to his LinkedIn. KU MedWest was voted the top ASC in Kansas in 2022 by Newsweek. Charlie Anna Purvis is administrator of patient care services at Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant SurgiCenter, where they have served for 40 years, according to their LinkedIn. Vidant SurgiCenter was voted one of North Carolina's top ASCs of 2022 by Newsweek. Tom Weibel is administrator and COO of Brighton Surgery Center in Rochester, N.Y., where he has served for over five years. Brighton Surgery Center was voted one of the top 10 ASCs in New York state of 2022 by Newsweek. Connie Twaddell is administrator of Centennial Surgery Center in Voorhees, N.J., where she has served for over 22 years, according to her LinkedIn. Centennial was voted as one of the top 10 ASCs in New Jersey in 2022 by Newsweek. Joyce Fisk is administrator of Trident Ambulatory Surgery Center in Charleston, N.C., where she has served for over four years. Trident was voted one of the top five best ASCs in North Carolina in 2022 by Newsweek. Michele DiLucente, MSN, is administrator of Monroeville (Pa.) Surgery Center, where she has served for over six years, according to her LinkedIn. She previously worked as a nurse for nearly 10 years. Monroeville Surgery Center was voted the second-best ASC in Pennsylvania in 2022 by Newsweek. Greg Shubert is administrator of East Portland (Ore.) Surgery Center, which was voted the best ASC in Oregon in 2022 by Newsweek. Marcy DelVecchio, BSN, is administrator of Central Ohio Surgical Institute in New Albany, and she has spoken with Becker's on the future of the ASC industry. Melissa Jones is administrator of WestHealth Surgery Center in Plymouth, Minn., which was voted the best ASC in Minnesota in 2022 by Newsweek. Deborah Otenbaker, RN, is administrator and executive director of Lakes Surgery Center in West Bloomfield, Mich., where she has served for almost one year. Previously, she spoke at a Becker's virtual event, providing insight into how to boost patient and provider engagement in ASCs. Lakes Surgery Center was voted one of the top five ASCs in Michigan in 2022 by Newsweek.





