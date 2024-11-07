What a Trump win means for Medicare Advantage

During President-elect Donald Trump's term, he decreased the average monthly plan premium for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries to the lowest rates MA plans had seen since 2007.

Upon news of Mr. Trump's return to the White House, Medicare Advantage insurers' stocks rallied, according to a Nov. 6 Bloomberg report.

Project 2025, a package of sweeping federal policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation, calls for Medicare Advantage to become the default option for Medicare enrollees, though Mr. Trump has publicly distanced himself from the proposals.

When markets opened Nov. 6, UnitedHealth Group shares rose 6.6%, and Humana gained 12%. CVS Health, which reported third-quarter earnings and named new senior executives on Nov. 6, gained 14%, its largest intraday gain in 24 years, according to the report.

Currently, more than half of Medicare beneficiaries are already enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, according to a Nov. 7 NPR report. Based on Mr. Trump's campaign positions and previous policies, this number is expected to grow, according to the report.

In 2023, Medicare Advantage plans cost the government and taxpayers about $27 billion more than original Medicare.

The first Trump administration promoted Medicare Advantage in emails during the program's open-enrollment period each year.

Mr. Trump's first presidency also created enhancements to Medicare Advantage, such as increasing access to telehealth and expanding supplemental benefits for seniors with chronic diseases.