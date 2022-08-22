Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Value-based contract revenue as percentage of total revenue in 3 categories 

Patsy Newitt -  

The Medical Group Management Association recently released its report, "Patient Access and Value-based Outcomes Amid the Great Attrition," which details the revenue driven from value-based contracts in healthcare by specialty.  

The survey included 2021 data from more than 2,300 organizations from a variety of specialties and practice types. 

Value-based care revenue as a percentage of total medical revenue in three areas:

  • Primary care: 6.74 percent 
  • Surgical specialties: 5.54 percent 
  • Nonsurgical specialties: 14.74 percent

