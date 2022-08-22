Value-based contract revenue as percentage of total revenue in 3 categories 

The Medical Group Management Association recently released its report, "Patient Access and Value-based Outcomes Amid the Great Attrition," which details the revenue driven from value-based contracts in healthcare by specialty.
The survey included 2021 data from more than 2,300 organizations from a variety of specialties and practice types.
Value-based care revenue as a percentage of total medical revenue in three areas:
- Primary care: 6.74 percent
- Surgical specialties: 5.54 percent
- Nonsurgical specialties: 14.74 percent