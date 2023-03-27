US spent $4.3 trillion on healthcare in 2021: Here's how

Health spending in the U.S. jumped from $4.1 trillion in 2020 to $4.3 trillion in 2021, a 2.7 percent increase, according to a report from the American Medical Association.

The AMA's "P​​olicy Research Perspective," published earlier this month, compiles yearly spending data from organizations including CMS and HRSA. The full source list can be found here.

The U.S. spent more than $1.3 trillion on hospital care in 2021, the highest of any health expenditure. This represents nearly one-third of the year's spending.

Here is a breakdown of the distribution of healthcare spending: