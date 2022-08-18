UnitedHealth vs. Anthem vs. Cigna in Q2

Payers UnitedHealth, Anthem and Cigna are some of the largest insurers by membership.
Here are nine notes from the companies' second quarter financial reports:
1. Revenue grew nearly 12 percent year over year, increasing from $55.5 billion to $62.1 billion.
2. Operating earnings were $3.9 billion compared to $3.1 billion at the same time last year.
3. UnitedHealthcare membership has grown by more than 600,000 this year, including 280,000 in the second quarter.
1. Anthem ended the quarter with a $1.8 billion profit, a 21.2 percent decrease from the $2.3 billion the insurer recorded in the same period of 2020.
2. Operating revenue grew to $33.3 billion, a 14.1 percent increase from the same period last year.
3. Medical enrollment totaled 44.3 million members as of June 30, a 4.4 percent increase year over year
1. Cigna Healthcare revenue was $11.3 billion, an increase of 1.7 percent from $11.1 billion year over year.
2. Shareholders' net income for the quarter was $1.6 billion, compared to $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021.
3. As of June 30, the company has 17.8 million medical members, adding 725,000 customers this year.