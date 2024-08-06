The specialists billing more than $5M each year

The average general surgeon billed commercial payers more than $11.6 million each year, according to an Aug. 1 analysis published by healthcare staffing firm AMN Healthcare.

The "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" for 2024 compiled compensation and incentive data from 2,138 permanent physician and advanced practitioner recruitment engagements from April 1, 2023 to March 31.

Here are the five specialties that billed private insurers an average of over $5 million a year, which used data from 2023:

1. General surgery: $11,669,016

2. Orthopedic surgery: $9,809,514

3. Critical care: $6,677,319

4. Urology: $5,886,763

5. Gastroenterology: $5,530,221