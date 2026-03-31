The payer battles coming to outpatient surgery

As outpatient surgery continues its rapid migration from hospitals, a tension is emerging: the same payers pushing care into lower-cost settings are also making it harder to deliver it.

From prior authorization delays and denials to shifting federal policy and growing administrative oversight, ASC leaders say payer dynamics are no longer just a back-office challenge, they are directly shaping patient access, financial stability and the pace of industry growth.

Together, these pressures are redefining how outpatient surgery expands, operates and gets paid for in the years ahead.

1. Prior authorization is the most damaging friction point in payer relationships: ASC leaders say prior authorization has become the most frustrating and harmful aspect of working with payers, delaying care even after clinical decisions are made and surgeries are scheduled.

Leaders describe prolonged approval timelines, repeated peer-to-peer reviews and inconsistent requirements that can delay procedures for days or even weeks, sometimes worsening outcomes, increasing patient anxiety or leading to cancellations. They also note that authorization does not guarantee payment, leaving providers at risk for denials even after care is delivered.

2. CMS policy changes are accelerating outpatient migration — and increasing payer scrutiny: CMS is rapidly reshaping where surgery can be performed through sweeping policy changes.

In its 2026 final rule, CMS added 573 procedures to the ASC Covered Procedures List and began phasing out the Medicare inpatient-only list over three years, a major structural shift that expands physician discretion and moves more complex cases into outpatient settings.

At the same time, CMS is introducing new oversight through models like WISeR, which uses AI-supported prior authorization for certain procedures. Together, these changes are accelerating outpatient migration while raising concerns about payer behavior, including increased scrutiny, denials and administrative complexity.

3. Prior authorization is reshaping ASC growth and investment decisions: What was once a back-end administrative step is now influencing how, and whether, ASCs expand.

As authorization requirements touch a growing share of cases, as many as 46% in 2024, up from 42% in 2023, leaders say unpredictability around approvals and reimbursement is making planning new service lines, hiring staff and scaling operations harder to accomplish.

In response, some organizations are taking a more proactive stance by building workflows around authorization management and pushing cases forward despite uncertainty. Still, leaders say these workarounds highlight a deeper issue: payer friction is increasingly dictating the pace and feasibility of ASC growth.

4. Heightened federal oversight is adding complexity to outpatient surgery operations: CMS is introducing new layers of oversight that go beyond traditional reimbursement policy, signaling a more complex regulatory environment for ASCs.

Through its WISeR model, CMS is requiring additional review for certain outpatient procedures across six states, with contractors using a combination of technology and clinical evaluation to assess medical necessity.

While the model is designed to reduce inappropriate utilization, it also introduces additional compliance requirements and administrative processes for ASCs, and has raised concerns about how increased oversight could affect workflow, approval timelines and patient access.

5. Lack of payer transparency and consistency is compounding financial risk: Beyond delays, ASC leaders say inconsistent payer requirements and unclear decision-making are creating ongoing instability in both operations and reimbursement.

Leaders describe frequent changes in policies, varying interpretations of medical necessity and limited visibility into how decisions are made, even among reviewers within the same payer. This lack of standardization makes it difficult to resolve discrepancies and predict outcomes.

As a result, ASCs are facing increased administrative burden, payment uncertainty and greater financial risk, while patients may experience reduced access, delays or cancellations tied to unclear or shifting payer requirements.

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