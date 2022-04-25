Surgical Notes adjusting leadership teams after client base tripled in last 12 months

ASC billing services provider Surgical Notes is promoting several senior managers after the company's client base more than tripled over the last 12 months.

The company said April 25 it started a client training and onboarding team to manage and help transition new ASC clients. The team will be led by Angela Mattioda, who was promoted to senior vice president of revenue cycle management solutions and client experience. Also on the team will be Lea Young, who was promoted to director of RCM engagement and quality assurance.

Rachael Powell was promoted to senior vice president of operations and will manage billing teams and integrating automated tools for revenue cycle administration. Carla Reese was also promoted to a senior vice president of operations position, and she will manage RCM consulting activities, Surgical Notes said.

"We have seen so much success in meeting our clients' needs for billing operations that expanding and evolving our organizational structure in this way makes sense," company President and CEO Randy Bishop said.