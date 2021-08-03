Surgical Notes acquires ASC revenue cycle management provider

Surgical Notes has acquired Zulu Health, an ASC-focused revenue cycle management provider, Surgical Notes said Aug. 3.

Los Angeles-based Zulu Health's president and CEO, Ken Bulow, will join Surgical Notes as executive vice president of operations.

Zulu Health offers solutions including revenue cycle outsourcing and consulting, coding and compliance, and accounts receivable follow-up.

Surgical Notes provides revenue cycle services and solutions for ASCs and surgical hospitals with a portfolio of more than 20,000 healthcare providers.