Procedures that will drive ASC growth in 2025

Here are what three ASC leaders told Becker's they see coming down the pipeline as procedures continue to migrate from the hospital to ASC setting in 2025.

Edtior's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Bruce Feldman. Administrator of Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center in Cornwall, N.Y. I believe cardiovascular procedures will be amongst the most common procedures to migrate from the hospital to the ASC setting. These will include such procedures as ICD's, pacemakers, peripheral vascular stenting, coronary ablations, PTCA & TAVR.

Andrew Lovewell. CEO of Columbia (Mo.) Orthopedic Group. As technological advancements continue, we expect the volume of higher-acuity orthopedic procedures to migrate to ASCs in 2025. Total joint replacements, particularly knee and hip replacements, will remain a primary growth driver in most orthopedic/[musculoskeletal]-focused ASCs. Shoulder replacements will grow more in the ASC space as well since we have a year of data demonstrating the excellent outcomes that ASCs produce on this procedure. Spine surgery will continue to migrate to the ASC as well but should only be done in those cases where anesthesia and pain management protocols are in place. Patients and payers alike are recognizing the value of ASCs in both quality, cost, and efficiency.

Brian Bizub. CEO of Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic. The migration of procedures to ASCs will continue in 2025, driven by advances in technology, patient-centered care, and cost-effectiveness. However, for ASCs to reach their full potential, governmental agencies and insurance regulators must evolve their views on the distinction between inpatient and outpatient procedures. By recognizing the capabilities of ASCs to perform more complex surgeries safely and adjusting regulations accordingly, policymakers can help support the growth of ASCs as a vital part of the healthcare system. With proper policy changes, ASCs will continue to be at the forefront of delivering high-quality, cost-effective treatments, ensuring that patients receive the best care in the most appropriate setting.