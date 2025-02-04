Private practices cashing in on ancillary services

Seventy percent of private practices that introduced ancillary services found them both easy to implement and financially rewarding — with some seeing revenue increases in as little as one month, according to a recent survey from healthcare software company Tebra published Jan. 30.

Tebra surveyed 122 small private practice owners to uncover their biggest cost burdens and where they're making up for them.

According to the report, practices that expanded their offerings are seeing rapid returns, with 28% reporting revenue boosts within 30 to 59 days of launching new services.

Here's a breakdown of the ancillary services that private practice physicians offer: