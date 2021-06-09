Practice penalized after YouTube-trained nurses performed neurostimulator procedures

A Houston-based chiropractor and her practice are paying $2.6 million and foregoing participation in federal healthcare programs for a decade to resolve billing fraud allegations, according to a June 8 Justice Department statement.

The federal government filed a civil complaint against chiropractor Suhyun An, who owns and manages Campbell Medical Clinic, in March alleging the practice wrongfully billed Medicare and Tricare for neurostimulator electrode implantations and was reimbursed $3.9 million.

Neurostimulator electrode implantations typically require operating rooms and trained professionals. According to the Justice Department, nurses at Ms. An's practice watched YouTube videos as part of their training for the procedures.

Medicare contractors and the group's outside billing companies warned Ms. An against billing for the neurostimulator procedures, and even labeled some devices as "possible fraud." The practice continued to bill for the procedures.