Physician practices should avoid these 5 billing mistakes

Seemingly minor billing mistakes can result in major revenue losses for physician practices, according to the Pensacola Voice.

Five simple mistakes to avoid:

1. Neglecting follow-up on outstanding claims

2. Dedicating insufficient resources to timely acceptance, review and analysis of clearinghouse reports

3. Regularly waiting until after the date of service to file claims

4. Failing to continuously educate staff on changes to billing and coding requirements

5. Expecting medical billers to simultaneously handle other administrative tasks

"Physicians should not let their practice suffer from financial instability due to medical billing mistakes. They should make sure that they file claims in a timely manner. They should ensure smooth cash flow by streamlining the procedures involved in revenue cycle management. Avoid disorganization and do not overburden their medical billing staff with excessive workload," Vanesa Ovans concluded in her Pensacola Voice article.

Click here to read more.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.