Payers are the 'only people making money in healthcare anymore,' administrator says 

Suzi Cunningham, administrator of Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center in Redlands, Calif., joined Becker's to discuss the healthcare trends she's wary of.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Q: What healthcare trends are you wary of in 2023?

SC: The only people making money in healthcare anymore are the insurance companies and their problematic verticals. Our staffing costs, supplies and overhead continue to rise at incredible rates, yet the payers are getting harder and harder to get to the table to negotiate with — not because we do not deserve appropriate cost of living increases, but because, again, they are beholden to the balance sheet of their corporate owners above their commitment to ensuring appropriate care for their enrolled patients. And, if you are lucky enough to get to the table, they take more away from reimbursement each year than offer any increases.