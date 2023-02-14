Sponsored by National Medical Billing Services | info@nationalASCbilling.com | (636) 273-6711

No Surprises Act payment determinations on hold: 3 things ASCs need to know

Patsy Newitt -  

Certified independent dispute resolution entities have been instructed to hold all payment determinations under the No Surprises Act. 

Here are three more things to know;

  1. Until HHS and the Treasury Department issue further guidance, CMS has also asked entities to recall any payment determinations issued after Feb. 6. 
  2. A federal judge in Texas ruled Feb. 6 that the No Surprises Act's revised arbitration process favors insurers. 
  3. CMS said in a letter that HHS and the Treasury Departments are evaluating and updating the IDR process to make them consistent with the court's decision.

