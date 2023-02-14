No Surprises Act payment determinations on hold: 3 things ASCs need to know

Certified independent dispute resolution entities have been instructed to hold all payment determinations under the No Surprises Act.
Here are three more things to know;
- Until HHS and the Treasury Department issue further guidance, CMS has also asked entities to recall any payment determinations issued after Feb. 6.
- A federal judge in Texas ruled Feb. 6 that the No Surprises Act's revised arbitration process favors insurers.
- CMS said in a letter that HHS and the Treasury Departments are evaluating and updating the IDR process to make them consistent with the court's decision.