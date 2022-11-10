Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

Mississippi updates ASC controlled substance distribution rules 

Patsy Newitt -  

The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and the Board of Pharmacy have issued a joint statement on its compliance rules for ASCs dispensing controlled substances, JDSupra reported Nov. 9. 

ASCs in Mississippi that use a single practitioner DEA permit to procure controlled substances must obtain both a pharmacy permit and a hospital/clinic registration from the DEA. The DEA has now agreed to delay noncompliance inspections until April 1, according to the joint statement. 

The state advises ASCs to obtain a pharmacy permit before applying to the DEA. 

There are two options for a state pharmacy permit: an outpatient surgery center/clinic pharmacy services permit and a consultant permit. 

Click here to learn more about the two permits and how to apply. 

