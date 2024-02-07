Medicaid disenrollments pass 16 million

At least 16,430,000 Medicaid enrollees have been disenrolled as of Feb. 1, according to data from KFF.

KFF's Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker gathers data from available state websites and CMS.

Here are three statistics to know about Medicaid disenrollments, renewals and other enrollment data:

1. Across all states with available data, 71% of people disenrolled had their coverage terminated for procedural reasons, which encompasses participants who did not complete the renewal process, if the state has outdated contact information or the enrollee does not complete the process within the required time frame.

2. Children accounted for 38% of Medicaid disenrollments in the 21 states that report that information.

3. Texas had the highest rate of disenrollments compared to renewals at 61%.