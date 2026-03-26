Maryland physician to pay $500K+ to settle false claims allegations

A Maryland OB-GYN has agreed to pay $507,500 to resolve False Claims Act allegations related to a telemarketing scheme designed to defraud Medicare and TRICARE, the Justice Department said in a March 26 news release.

Between November 2014 and January 2018, Valinda Nwadike, MD, allegedly created and signed thousands of fraudulent prescriptions for compounded drugs and durable medical equipment following cursory phone calls with patients, without physically examining them or reviewing their medical histories. As a result, federal healthcare programs paid for thousands of medically unnecessary prescriptions for compounded creams and DME.

Dr. Nwadike agreed to the civil settlement without admission of liability

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