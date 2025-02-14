Lawmaker proposes prior authorization ban across health plans: 3 notes

Rep. Jeff Van Drew has introduced a bill that would ban prior authorization across health plans.

Here are three things to know about the bill:

1. The bill, titled the Doctors Know Best Act, was proposed in early January. It would prohibit any group health plans, insurance providers and federal healthcare programs from utilizing prior authorization requirements, medical necessity reviews or similar methods of controlling care delivery.

2. If approved, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1.

3. Nearly 97% of providers have seen delays or denials for necessary patient care due to prior authorization requirements, according to the Medical Group Management Association's 2023 "Regulatory Burden Report." Further, according to Medscape's "Physicians and Prior Authorizations Report 2024," more than 7 in 10 physicians told Medscape they believe the cost of prior authorizations are higher, or much higher, than they were three years ago.