Iowa lifts emergency suspension of transplant surgeon’s license 

The Iowa Board of Medicine has lifted its emergency suspension of a Des Moines transplant surgeon’s license after a procedural error derailed disciplinary proceedings, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported March 12.

On Jan. 6, the board suspended the license of Qasim Chaudhry, MD, alleging he posed an “immediate danger” to the public, charging him with professional incompetence and knowingly making fraudulent representations in the practice of medicine. However, a February disciplinary hearing was invalidated after it was discovered the board had not been lawfully empaneled under Iowa law, according to the Dispatch.

The board has since said it received additional information negating the need for the emergency suspension and permitted Dr. Chaudhry to resume his practice. The charges of incompetence and making untrue representations remain in place and will be considered at a rescheduled hearing set for July 23-24.

Dr. Chaudhry has also been named in three separate medical malpractice lawsuits, two involving patient deaths, all of which have since been dismissed — two following out-of-court settlements.

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