Independent ASCs hit new low: 5 consolidation trends

The number of independently-owned ASCs dropped to 67%, down from 68% in 2023, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.

Here are four more consolidation trends to know from the report:

1. The consolidation wave continues. Established ASC platforms and emerging private equity-backed groups drove industry transactions, further reducing the share of independent centers.

2. Private equity interest persists—but with signs of slowing. While PE investment remains strong, the pace of deals has moderated compared to previous years.

3. PE firms are leveraging physician practice acquisitions. Many PE investors incorporate ASCs into larger physician practice portfolio strategies, capturing additional revenue streams. Direct PE ownership of ASCs has also grown in recent years.

4, Higher-acuity procedures are increasingly shifting to ASCs. The migration of complex cases from hospitals to ASCs accelerated in 2024, particularly in orthopedics, cardiology and spine surgery.