Illinois clinic's 100,000 patients could lose Blue Cross coverage after months of contract disputes

Springfield (Ill.) Clinic warned 100,000 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois-covered patients that they could lose access to their doctors, The State Journal-Register reported Oct. 15.

The 600-physician clinic has been in a contract dispute for months with BCBSIL over reimbursement rates. A lack of a resolution by Nov. 17 would shift the clinic from in network to out of network.

Officials say on the clinic's website that they "do not anticipate a resolution" with BCBSIL. They indicate the payer's contract terms would hurt the clinic financially and make it more difficult to recruit and retain doctors.

As of Aug. 19, services at Springfield Clinic’s ASC and endoscopy center are out of network for Blue Cross PPO members.

Read more here.